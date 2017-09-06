50-year-old man dies when farm tractor overturns in Kansas

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a 50-year-old man died when a farm tractor overturned in northeast Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the tractor had been pulling a hay trailer when the accident happened around 11 a.m. Monday in the west-central part of Pottawatomie County. Sheriff Greg Riat identified the victim as Loren Deters, of Westmoreland.

The accident remains under investigation.

