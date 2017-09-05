Wanted: Ashley Brittani Caldwell

Ashley Brittani Caldwell (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office photo)

Ashley is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Probation Violation for Abuse of a Child. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Ashley Brittani Caldwell
Born: 1989
Ht/Wt: 5′ 2″ – 164 lbs.
Other:
Black Female
Black hair / Brown eyes

To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website

