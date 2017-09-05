Union: Riot at Norton Correctional Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A disturbance has broken out the Norton Correctional Facility. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The Kansas Department of Corrections tells KSN local law enforcement agencies are on the scene and are responding to the situation, including the Norton Fire Department. The department of corrections said no injuries have been reported.

However, the Union for Kansas Executive Branch Employees has reported a huge riot at the facility. The union reports buildings are burning, and some inmates have weapons.

KSN is working to gather the latest information as we get it.

Huge riot broken out at Norton Correctional Facility. Buildings are burning and some inmates have gotten weapons. #ksleg @APjdhanna — KOSE Union (@KOSE_Union) September 6, 2017

