Two inmates hospitalized after fight at the El Dorado Correctional Facility

El Dorado, Kan. (KSNW) – Two inmates are hospitalized after a Monday night fight at the El Dorado Correctional facility.

Butler County Dispatch confirms two inmates were taken to Wesley Hospital following the disturbance after 7pm Monday evening.

One of the inmates suffered serious injuries with stab wounds to the stomach and the chest.

Monday’s disturbance comes after recent cases of violence at the prison. Inmates were stabbed in April and July incidents at the prison. In June, inmates refused to return to their bunks and a confrontation ensued.

The union representing guards at the prison says there has been a high turnover rate. The union has said staff vacancies had reached over 100 employees earlier this Summer

We hope to learn more from the Kansas Department of Corrections on Tuesday.