Toddler killed in fall

SEDONA, Ariz. (KPNX) – Labor Day weekend was marked with tragedy after a 2-and-a-half-year-old fell off a cliff on a popular trailhead in Sedona, Arizona.

The incident occurred at 2 p.m. on Saturday while the Omaha, Nebraska family was visiting the Oak Creek Vista near the Huckaby Trail.

Sedona Fire District firefighters rappelled about 50 or 60 feet down the cliff, where they located the body of the young boy, according to Jon Paxton, a spokesman for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Some visitors to the trailhead said they thought the area was safe but could use more railing.

“I think it could use some more rails because people just slip off easily and the rocks are really slidey,” said Genesis Santiago, a Phoenix resident.