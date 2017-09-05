Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Lawrence motel

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Lawrence motel.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the 19-year-old is in custody in Kansas City after being treated at hospital for a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Motel 6 in North Lawrence.

Police officers found three people wounded when they arrived at the motel. One of the victims, 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, of Lenexa, died. The other two were taken to hospitals.

