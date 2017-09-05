Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Lawrence motel

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Lawrence motel.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the 19-year-old is in custody in Kansas City after being treated at hospital for a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Motel 6 in North Lawrence.

Police officers found three people wounded when they arrived at the motel. One of the victims, 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, of Lenexa, died. The other two were taken to hospitals.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.