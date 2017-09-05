Princes William and Harry meet survivors of Grenfell fire

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry have offered comfort to the survivors of the west London fire that killed at least 80 people.

The royal brothers met Tuesday with former Grenfell Tower residents during a visit to a center offering psychological support to survivors of the June 14 blaze.

Prince Harry urged them to “be there for each other,” noting that some will be reticent to discuss their experiences.

The brothers, who have made mental health one of their priority causes, toured the Support4Grenfell community hub, which is near the charred tower’s remains.

Prince William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, had intended to accompany them, but cancelled amid severe morning sickness from her third pregnancy.

As William apologized for her absence, one volunteer chimed, “She’s got a good excuse.”