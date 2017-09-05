Police: “We suspect it to be the body of 3-year-old Evan Brewer”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police released new information today into the investigation of a body found Saturday. It happened in the 2000 block of South Vine.

Police removed the concrete structure from the house and found the remains of a child.

“This time, we suspect it to be the body of 3-year-old Evan Brewer,” said Lt. Jeff Gilmore, Wichita Police Department. “We will not be able to have final confirmation on this until we get DNA results back and probably have them in the next two weeks.”

During the conference, KSN learned that in April, an allegation of abuse was reported to the Kansas Department of Children and Families. Police said DCF is the primary investigating agency until a protection from abuse order is served. On July 6, a protection from abuse order was issued to Carlo Brewer on behalf of his son, Evan.

“The WPD and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office repeatedly tried to service the protection from abuse order to the mother and through using surveillance and speaking to neighbors, contacting the residence, we are unable to locate the mother or child.”

On August 30, the mother, Miranda Miller, was located and was arrested for aggravated interference with parental custody. Stephen Bodine was arrested for aggravated interference with parental custody and aggravated assault. On September 2, the property owner, who had evicted Miranda and Stephen, was cleaning out his property and located the concrete structure. Police responded and found the remains of the child inside.

If you know anything about the investigation, you are asked to call the homicide section at 268-4181.

