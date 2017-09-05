Maize police looking for leads in case of missing woman

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize Police Department is turning to the public in hopes of finding 30-year-old Kendra Leigh Nystrom.

Today, at 2:30 p.m., the Maize police will share information in hopes of generating greater public attention to and assistance with locating the whereabouts of Nystrom. She was last seen and heard from on May 4, 2017.

