Kansas State feeling good heading into Saturday’s game against Charlotte

Kansas State Athletics Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and select players met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview Saturday’s contest against Charlotte.

Ranked 19th in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll, K-State takes on Charlotte at 11 a.m., on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium in a game that will be shown nationally on FSN. Fans wishing to purchase tickets can do so by clicking here, calling 1-800-221-CATS or visiting the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s