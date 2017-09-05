Kansas State feeling good heading into Saturday’s game against Charlotte

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and select players met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview Saturday’s contest against Charlotte.

Ranked 19th in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll, K-State takes on Charlotte at 11 a.m., on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium in a game that will be shown nationally on FSN. Fans wishing to purchase tickets can do so by clicking here, calling 1-800-221-CATS or visiting the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.