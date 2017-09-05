Inmate injured after fight at the El Dorado Correctional Facility

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – One inmate is hospitalized after a Monday night fight at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Butler County Dispatch confirms an inmate was taken to Wesley Hospital following the disturbance involving two inmates after 7 p.m.

One of the inmates suffered serious injuries with stab wounds to the stomach and the chest.

Monday’s disturbance comes after recent cases of violence at the prison. Inmates were stabbed in April and July incidents at the prison. In June, inmates refused to return to their bunks and a confrontation ensued.

The union representing guards at the prison says there has been a high turnover rate. The union said staff vacancies reached over 100 employees earlier this summer.

KSN hopes to learn more from the Kansas Department of Corrections on Tuesday.

