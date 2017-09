GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Bend police chief has been reinstated.

The city council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to lift Clifton Couch’s suspension.

Couch was suspended in July for accusing Howard Partington, who was city administrator at the time, of “unethical and dishonest conduct.”

KSN’s Chris Arnold is at the meeting. Look for his report tonight at 10 on KSN.