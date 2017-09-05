Great Bend City Council could make decision on police chief

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Bend City Council is set to take up the controversial issue of its suspended police chief. The meeting is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m at the Great Bend Events Center. The third item on the agenda is discussion of reinstatement of the police chief.

Chief Cliff Couch has been suspended since earlier this summer when he called for an investigation into allegations of corruption. The city administrator and one council member have both resigned since then.

The last city council meeting was a packed house with many residents upset with city leaders.

KSN will be at the meeting tonight and will have complete coverage on KSN News at 10.

