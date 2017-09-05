Evan Brewer’s family: ‘He did not deserve this’

WICHITA Kan. (KSNW) – The family of Miranda Miller, Evan Brewer’s mom, said Evan was the light of her life, but drugs got in the way.

“He’s smiling. He’s happy,” said Jason Bezdek.

Jason Bezdek is Miranda Miller’s brother. Bezdek said he will always remember his 3-year-old nephew Evan by his energetic nature and big grin.

“I know my nephew through the pictures and stuff like that,” Bezdek said.

Bezdek said he never had the chance to meet Evan because he moved to Florida before his birth. However, Bezdek said he always looks forward to the pictures and videos Miller would send him of Evan.

“He’s happy. He’s having fun with his mom. They are smiling together,” he said.

Bezdek said everything appeared to be OK with Miller, so when he got the news on Saturday that Evan’s body may have been found encased in a concrete structure, he said he lost it.

“I will never get to hold him. I will never get to hold his little hand. I will never get to kiss him and it’s just a damn shame,” Bezdek said.

Bezdek said he is still trying to process the situation as well as understand if his sister may have had a role in Evan’s death. He doesn’t believe Miller did.

“I can’t see it. It’s like, like I said Evan is like her whole life. Her reason to get clean and straighten up, her whole reason for living and straighten up is because of Evan,” Bezdek said.

Bezdek and Miller’s niece admit Miller had a drug problem.

“As far as I’m aware of she did have an issue with prescription medicine,” Bezdek said.

“The only thing I know is that Evan is the child that she’s always wanted and she was a loving and nurturing mom until drugs got in the way of that,” said Miller’s niece Amanda Dudziak. “I’ve known her for 14 years, and the past couple of years, this Mandy is someone I don’t even recognize.”

Both Dudziak and Bezdek said they’re heartbroken about Evan’s death.

“Evan should be here with us today. He did not deserve this,” Dudziak said.

Evan was the grandson of former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer who is also running for governor. Brewer released a statement about his grandson’s death on Tuesday.

We are devastated by the death of our sweet and loving grandson, Evan. We can not begin to make sense of this tragedy, but are thankful the suspects are in custody. We request prayers and privacy for our family during this difficult time and while the police continue their investigation.

The attorney representing Evan’s father, Carlo Brewer, said the family was too shaken up to speak publicly on Tuesday. They said Evan loved batman, had an infectious smile and was adored by everyone who knew him. Brewer’s attorney did provide KSN with documents to show the extent of Carlo’s efforts to save his son ‘from a man determined to terrorize a child and his family for financial gain.’