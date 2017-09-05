David Beaty looks ahead to this weekend’s Central Michigan game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Jayhawks football team got off to a solid start, beating Southeast Missouri State 38-16 in their season opener. But the competition will get taken up a notch this upcoming weekend against Central Michigan.

The Chippewas enter Saturday’s matchup coming off a triple overtime win over Rhode Island. But they may find it difficult to get much going against Joe Dineen Jr. and the Kansas defense. Dineen racked up 15 tackles in last week’s win en route to being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.