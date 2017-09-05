Carl Brewer’s statement on the death of his grandson Evan Brewer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer released the following statement about the death of his 3-year-old grandson, Evan Brewer today.

“We are devastated by the death of our sweet and loving grandson, Evan. We can not begin to make sense of this tragedy but are thankful the suspects are in custody. We request prayers and privacy for our family during this difficult time and while the police continue their investigation.”

