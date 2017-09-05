ACLU of Kansas condemns DACA decision

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – The Trump Administration today announced the termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program.

The DACA program has served as a critical lifeline for nearly 800,000 young immigrants, or “Dreamers,” who came to this country as children and know the United States as their only home.

The following is a statement from Micah Kubic, executive director of the ACLU of Kansas, reacting to the White House announcement rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

Five years ago, the federal government made a deal with immigrant youth: As long as you pass a criminal background check you can live, study, and work here. Hundreds of thousands of young people came out of the shadows and accepted the government’s offer in good faith and worked hard to build their lives here. Today, the government and President Trump went back on their word, threw the lives and futures of 800,000 Dreamers and their families into disarray, and injected chaos and uncertainty into thousands of workplaces and communities across America. In Kansas alone, 6,083 of our neighbors use their DACA status to give back to our country in innumerable ways: they are our doctors, soldiers, teachers, and students. Our neighbors, family, and friends. The ACLU of Kansas is deeply ashamed that our elected officials, including Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Secretary Kobach, were among the loudest voices calling for the termination of DACA. Now, as the fate of 800,000 young adults who call this country home lies in the hands of Congress, we urge our senators and representatives to stand on the right side of history and fight to protect Dreamers and our country’s foundation. While this is a hard day for the immigrant community and America as a whole, we will continue to fight. Years of courage, sacrifices, and organizing won the DACA program in 2012. Nothing will deter these Americans and our allies in Kansas and across the country from continuing to fight on behalf of their futures and holding those responsible accountable.”

