Wingnuts wrap up regular season with 4-1 win over Salina

WICHITA, Kans. (September 4, 2017) – The Wichita Wingnuts scored three in the third and that proved to be enough as they wrapped up the regular season with a 4-1 sweep-clinching win over the Salina Stockade Monday afternoon at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

After both teams went down in order in the first two frames, Salina (18-81) put two on in the top of the third, but Tyler Kane (12-1) turned them away to keep the contest scoreless. The Wingnuts (61-38) grabbed the lead in the home half. Jacob Morris tripled to right to plate a pair and then scored on a Christian Stringer sacrifice fly.

The Stockade picked up their lone run of the afternoon in the fifth. With two outs, Jimmy Heck doubled, and then came around on a Javion Randle single.

The fifth was the final frame for Kane, who allowed just four base runners over five innings to earn his team-leading 12th win of the season.

The Wingnuts added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Richard Prigatano singled, stole second and was brought home on a Brennen Salgado single to stretch the lead to three.

Following Kane, Josh Goossen-Brown worked a pair of scoreless frames, Mike Devine faced the minimum in the eighth, and Ryan Kussmaul retired Salina in order in the ninth to lock down his fourth save.

The Wingnuts finish the regular season 61-38, half a game behind the Winnipeg Goldeyes for the league’s best record. Wichita also went 37-16 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

The Wingnuts begin the first round of the American Association playoffs on Wednesday night at U.S. Steel Yard against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 7:10 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM KGSO, TuneIn and www.americanassociationbaseball.tv.

After the first two games of the first round are played on the road, the Wingnuts will return to Lawrence-Dumont Stadium for Game 3 of the best-of-five series on Saturday, September 9 at 7:05. For information on playoff tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Wingnuts main office at (316) 264-NUTS, or visit the Wingnuts official website at www.wichitawingnuts.com.