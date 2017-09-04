Rose Hill vs. Mulvane currently leads Game of the Week voting

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Week two of Friday Football Fever once again has some great Game of the Week options, with Rose Hill vs. Mulvane currently having over 50 percent of the total vote and sitting atop the polls.

Derby vs. Goddard is still very much in contention with nearly 40 percent of the vote, while Heights vs. Northwest has some work to do with less than 10 percent of the vote. Voting will continue until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, and we’ll announce the winner on Wednesday’s KSN News at 6. To vote, head to KSN’s homepage.

 

