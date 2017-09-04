Questions remain in investigation of missing child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says they found the body of a boy, believed to be three years old, encased in concrete this weekend.

That discovery was made at a home in the two thousand block of South Vine on Saturday.

The attorney for a father of a missing child fears it is related to the disappearance of his son, three-year old Evan Brewer.

Police have not yet made a positive identification in the case.

Carlo Brewer says his three year old son, Evan, has been missing for months.

Court records show Evan had been living at this home on South Vine with his mother, Miranda Miller.

It is the same home where police say they found the remains of toddler in a concrete structure over the weekend.

Brewer’s attorney, Shayla Johnston, says her client is just looking for answers after a long custody battle and legal fight.

“He was awarded sole custody in a protection from abuse order against the mother on July 6th, we had been requesting a change of custody or at least proof of life in proceedings as far back as February, March of this year,” said Johnston.

Johnston provided KSN with multiple court documents detailing the legal case involving Evan Brewer.

She points to a PFA, Protection from Abuse order, that was filed by Carlo Brewer against Stephen Bodine.

Bodine is the boyfriend of Evan’s mother.

Johnston says the PFA was filed back in May of this year.

That document alleged that Bodine was not allowing Brewer parenting time with his son.

It also alleged multiple reports of abuse from the home.

Bodine was arrested at the home on south vine last week.

He remains in jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and suspicion of interference with parental custody.

Evan Brewer’s mother, Miranda Miller, remains in jail on suspicion of aggravated interference with parental custody.

Police have said the arrests connected to the home were related to a custody issue and have not announced any arrests in connection to the child’s body found at the home.

KSN spoke with those who live near the home on South Vine.

They say this case has them concerned.

“I just think its kind of crazy and they had this street blocked off a couple of times, it’s like 10 or so police every once in a while,” said Hannah Hathway, a neighbor.

Neighbors say police shut down part of the road on Saturday, when they took out what appears to be the concrete structure.

“They had like a big tow truck right there and then they brought, one of those construction things and pulled it up, put it on there,” said Timothy Pope, a neighbor.

It wasn’t until Sunday evening that neighbors learned a three-year old child’s body had been found.

Police said they were investigating this case as suspicious.

The Wichita Police Department is slated to hold a press conference Tuesday morning on what they’ve found out in the investigation so far.

KSN will bring you updates both online and on-air throughout the day Tuesday.