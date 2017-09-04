Neighbors respond to child remains found

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The disturbing discovery of a child’s remains, over the weekend was especially disturbing to those who live in that south Wichita neighborhood. Police have not yet released the identification of the child found inside but will most likely confirm it is the body of a three year old boy. An odor caught the attention for a landlord when he arrived to the home on South Vine street, that’s what prompted him to call the police.

KSN was there that day but police would only tell us that officers were on the scene conducting a search warrant in reference to a child custody case. It was not until Sunday evening that police told us a child’s body had been found and that they were investigating it as suspicious. Neighbors describe a very active police investigation over the last few days.

“I just think its kind of crazy,” said neighbor, Hannah Hathaway. “They had this street blocked off a couple of times it’s like 10 or so police every once in a while.”

Neighbors say this was not the first time they saw police on the property but this time they saw police lift a large concrete structure from the home and place it on the tow truck.

“It was pretty big,” said neighbor, Timothy Pope. “It was maybe half the size of your vehicle here and stood up half as tall. It was covered up with a big blanket so you couldn’t really tell what it was.”

Later police confirmed that the body of a three year old boy was found inside of that concrete structure. Police tells us that the two people in question had been arrested on what police say was “Different charges associated with a child custody case.” We did some digging and found that they were arrested on suspicion of aggravated interference with parental custody.

Neither residents have been officially charged. Due to the holiday weekend, Tuesday will most likely be the first chance to learn of any new charges charged. As we continue to check with authorities, we will continue to bring you updates.