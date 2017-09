EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – An explosion at the Frontier Refinery in El Dorado injured a man this morning. It happened around 11 a.m.

The 52-year-old man was transported to a Wichita hospital in critical condition. He has second and third-degree burns over 80 percent of his body.

