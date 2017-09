WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The soccer fields out at South High school were packed all Labor Day for the 2017 Titan Classic.

Some big winners on day one of the tournament included Dodge City, who cruised past Maize 10-0, and Emporia, who knocked off Wichita Northwest 3-1. The Red Demons will next play Wichita North on Thursday at 6 p.m., while the Spartans will play Manhattan on Wednesday at 6 p.m.