Hundreds of pigs killed in northeast Kansas fire

DWIGHT, Kan. (KSNW) — An electric malfunction is the likely cause of a fire that killed 518 pigs inside a northeast Kansas barn.

The pigs, valued at $30,000, were killed after flames erupted late Saturday night in a barn owned by F & R Swine of rural Dwight. The $200,000 pig barn was also a total loss.

State workers will help the farmer dispose of the animals. Initially, fire investigators reported 700 pigs were dead.

