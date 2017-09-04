Fallout from Utah nurse arrest: Policy changes, apologies

In this July 26, 2017, frame grab from video taken from a police body camera and provided by attorney Karra Porter, nurse Alex Wubbels is arrested by a Salt Lake City police officer at University Hospital in Salt Lake City. The Utah police department is making changes after the officer dragged Wubbels out of the hospital in handcuffs when she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient. (Salt Lake City Police Department/Courtesy of Karra Porter via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials at a Utah hospital where a nurse was arrested after refusing to allow police to draw a patient’s blood are apologizing that security officers didn’t intervene and saying they’ve implemented policy changes.

The announcements Monday mark the latest fallout from nurse Alex Wubbels’ release last week of the July 26 body-camera footage showing a Salt Lake City police officer dragging her from University of Utah Hospital.

The officer has been put on leave and his agency apologized.

But Monday’s mea culpa from University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy marked his first public comments on the reaction by his officers at the hospital.

Brophy says none of the hospital officers have been disciplined but will receive additional training.

Wubbels and her attorney weren’t immediately available for comment.

