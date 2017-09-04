Attorney: Father of missing child waits to hear if body found is his son

Related Coverage Remains of a child found in concrete structure in Wichita

WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) — The attorney for a Wichita father searching for his missing son, is waiting for answers to see if the child found dead in a concrete structure in a Wichita home, is that of his toddler.

Shayla Johnston is the attorney representing the father. She says that police have asked the father for a DNA test and for access to dental records for his son this weekend. It comes as Wichita Police say they found a young boy’s body in what they’ve described as a concrete structure in a home in the 2000 block of South Vine.

“We don’t have confirmation yet, from law enforcement and we certainly don’t want to impede their efforts, but my client was also asked for dental records of his child,” said Johnston.

Wichita Police said in a press release on Sunday evening that they believe the boy who was found was about three years old, and they have a tentative identification but were waiting for the medical examiner’s report to receive confirmation.

“The child has been missing for many months,” said Johnston. She says her client is asking for privacy at this time, until more is known about the case.

Johnston said her client’s missing son was believed to have been at the same home where the body was found — staying with his biological mother and her boyfriend. Johnston said her client has full custody of the boy and he had been trying to get his son back using multiple legal maneuvers, for several months.

Wichita police confirm that two people living in the home where the body was found, a man, 40, and a woman, 36, had been arrested last week on “different charges associated with a child custody case,” according to a press release from the department.

KSN has confirmed that a Stephen Bodine, 40, was arrested at that location on Wednesday, on suspicion of aggravated assault. He remains jailed in the Sedgwick County jail, where records list he is also held on a warrant for suspicion of aggravated interference with parental custody. Miranda Miller, 36, is also in the Sedgwick County Jail held on suspicion of aggravated interference with parental custody. Neither has been charged.

Johnston said her client, and his family are awaiting answers, waiting to find out if the body of the boy is that of her client’s son. She also hopes that charges will come quickly in the case.

“We hope in the next 72 hours or so to get confirmation that there will be a homicide investigation and charges,” said Johnston.

Wichita Police have said they do not plan to release any additional details on the case of the child’s body found until Tuesday morning, after the Labor Day holiday. Because of the holiday, the court system is also closed for normal business, so any potential charges would not be expected until at least Tuesday.

