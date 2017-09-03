Waving ladies in Wisconsin look to spread joy

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) — With political tensions at an all time high, a group a young ladies are looking to spread joy.

 “It just kind of started, and we’re having a lot of fun!” Jan Schmitt said.

Schmitt is one of the 10 ladies who visit Dunkin’ Donuts in Waunakee every Wednesday. They say getting the donuts and cup of Joe is only half the fun.

“We love when the truckers honk their horns!” Schmitt said.

Her and the elderly women ages 69- 89, sit outside of the Dunkin’ Donuts and wave at people passing through the round-a-bout. They do this every Wednesday, unless it is raining.

“We have had so many people come up and thank us for waving. It really is amazing how we can brighten someones day with a simple wave!” Schmitt said.

