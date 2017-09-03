Texas expects EPA to ‘get on top of’ toxic water risk

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017 file photo, a barbed-wire fence encircles the Highlands Acid Pit that was flooded by water from the nearby San Jacinto River as a result from Harvey in Highlands, Texas. Floodwaters have inundated at least five highly contaminated toxic waste sites near Houston, raising concerns that the pollution there might spread. (AP Photo/Jason Dearen)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he expects the Environmental Protection Agency “to get on top” of the threat of possible water contamination after an Associated Press report of highly toxic waste sites flooded in the Houston area.

Abbott tells “Fox News Sunday” that his office is working with EPA “to make sure that we contain any of these chemicals harming anybody in the greater Houston area, or any other place.”

The Houston metropolitan area is home to more than a dozen Superfund sites. The AP surveyed seven of them and reported Saturday that all had been inundated with water, raising concerns that floodwaters may wash in pollution.

An EPA statement later confirmed the AP’s reporting that the federal agency had not yet been able to physically visit the Houston-area sites.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s