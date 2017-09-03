Remains of a child found in concrete structure in southwest Wichita

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The remains of a child have been found in a concrete structure that was in a house in the 2000 block of south Vine.

According to authorities, officers were called to the residence on Saturday after a property owner cleaning out a rental property alerted police to a suspicious concrete structure.

Police removed the structure and found the remains of a child, about three years old, inside the structure.

Police said residents of the house, a 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were arrested earlier in the week and are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on different charges associated with a child custody case.

The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s