Remains of a child found in concrete structure in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The remains of a child have been found in a concrete structure that was in a house in the 2000 block of south Vine.

According to authorities, officers were called to the residence on Saturday after a property owner cleaning out a rental property alerted police to a suspicious concrete structure.

Police removed the structure and found the remains of a child, about three years old, inside the structure.

Police said residents of the house, a 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were arrested earlier in the week and are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on different charges associated with a child custody case.

The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.