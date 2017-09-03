One man dead in Lawrence motel shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead and two other men are injured after they were shot inside a motel in Lawrence Saturday night.

Police say the shooting took place at the Motel 6 on North 3rd Street around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three male shooting victims. One of the victims, 23-year-old Cameron Hooks from Lenexa, died from his injuries. The other two men were taken to nearby hospitals with what could be life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Police say shots were also fired near 10th Street and Kentucky Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials responded after several neighbors reported gunshots in that area. No one was hurt but two nearby cars were damaged.

Police do not believe these two shootings are related. The investigations are still ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding either of these incidents, they are asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.

