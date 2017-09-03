Oklahoma man critically injured after motorcycle crash near Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was critically injured Sunday morning after his motorcycle crashed near Ellsworth.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:15 a.m.

Evin Pierce, 23, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was traveling eastbound on I-70 when his motorcycle went off the roadway to the left and crossed through the median. Pierce was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the westbound passing lane. The motorcycle came to rest on the westbound shoulder.

It is unclear why Pierce’s motorcycle went off the roadway.

Pierce was taken to a hospital in Wichita to be treated for his injuries.

