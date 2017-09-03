North Korea appears to have conducted sixth nuclear test

North Korean Flag (Courtesy: Wikipedia)

North Korea has appeared to have conducted a sixth nuclear test.

Seismological data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) showed that an explosion caused a 6.3-magnitude tremor in the country’s northeast, not far from the country’s Punggey-ri nuclear test site.

South Korea’s Meteorological Administration called it a “man-made” earthquake.

South Korea will hold a National Security Council meeting at 12:30 a.m. ET to discuss the incident according to South Korea’s Presidential office. The meeting will be presided by President Moon Jae-in.

Japan Meteorological Agency also observed a magnitude-6.1 tremor in North Korea, which showed a different waveform from a natural quake around 12:31 p.m. local (11:31 p.m. ET).

