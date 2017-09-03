Meditation Chapel grand opening celebration underway in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The grand opening of the Meditation Chapel is underway in Wichita today.

The festivities are happening at Lao Buddhist Associates of Kansas at 2550 S Greenwich Road. The celebration is expected to have a crowd of 5,000 to 10,000 in attendance.

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and Eric Branstad from the White House will also be speaking at the event.

You can see more in-depth coverage during KSN’s 5:00 p.m. newscast Sunday.

