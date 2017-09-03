Local volunteers and first responders continue to help victims of Harvey

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In the week after Harvey made landfall in Texas, many Kansas volunteers have traveled to the hardest hit parts of the state to offer help with the recovery.

Volunteers from the area include firefighters, a task force, game wardens and animal rescue groups.

The Manhattan Fire Department has shared photos of their efforts in Katy, Texas, a town just west of Houston. Firefighters spent most of the weekend going door-to-door checking on and evacuating residents in areas that are still flooded.

First responders from Hutchinson, Newton, Winfield, Derby and Sedgwick County Fire have all joined other Kansas responders to form Kansas Task Force One. They have been doing recon efforts and evacuating 1200 homes south of Buffalo Bayou River which flows through Houston. The crews have been working from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“We really don’t like to do this work after dark, it adds a whole level to issues and safety problems, so if we can avoid working at night, we avoid it at all costs,” said Sedgwick County Fire Captain Brad Broyles. “Obviously if we have to do it, we do it.”

Several Kansas game wardens are spending the holiday weekend helping in Houston and in areas that are expected to remain flooded for weeks.

A Wichita group is doing what it can to help with the pets who are struggling through the aftermath of Harvey. Beauties and Beasts volunteers are in Texas, hard at work at an animal rescue center in Beaumont.

One rescue worker said a lot of the animals are suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration, but many of the animals remain in pretty good shape overall. Most of the pets at the shelters are from the Houston area, and rescue workers hope to eventually get the pets reunited with their owners.

Saturday more than 150 dogs that were already in the shelters before Harvey were shipped out to other shelters that had room.

The Kansas rescue group is set to come back to Kansas Sunday with 60 to 70 animals that will soon be up for adoption here in Wichita.

If you can’t volunteer your time towards relief efforts in Texas but are thinking about donating, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

