Houston’s homeless shrug off riding out Harvey on streets

HOUSTON (AP) – For all the hardship and pain unleashed by Hurricane Harvey, many of Houston’s homeless shrugged it off.

With nothing to lose, they say, they did what they do best – surviving to live another day. Some found shelter beneath an interstate overpass. Others went to Houston hospitals.

A Salvation Army official says advocates are bracing for what may come next as waters further recede; help for the homeless, often hard to come by under normal circumstances, likely will be even more challenging in the storm’s aftermath.

Others are bracing for an increase in the number of homeless in the storm’s aftermath. After Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, New Orleans and Jefferson Parish saw its official count of homeless go from 2,000 people to 9,000 four years later.