ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman is now dead after being struck by a train Saturday afternoon.

According to the crash report, it happened just after 1 p.m., 3 miles north of Elsmore, Kansas.

The report says Melodee McEndree, 62, was traveling east on Idaho Road where she failed to yield at train tracks.

Her vehicle was hit by a train headed south.

McEndree was pronounced dead at the scene.