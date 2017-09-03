City of Greensburg installs moving sculpture at public art park

GREENSBURG, Kan. (AP) – A city in southern Kansas has added a new kinetic sculpture to a city park.

The Hutchinson News reports that sculptor Jim LaPaso of Kyle, Texas, created the Triple Eclipse moving sculpture that’s been installed in Greensburg’s Starlight Park.

The sculpture has three wheels with stained glass stars that reflect light as they spin. It’s one of three sculptures that aim at bringing new life to the community.

The sculptures are part of a public art project launched for the 10th anniversary of the May 2007 Greensburg tornado. The tornado was classified as an F-5 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which rates tornado intensity. It destroyed 95 percent of the town and killed more than 10 people.

A $15,000 grant from utility company ITC Great Plains funded the installation.

