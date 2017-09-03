700 pigs killed in Geary County barn fire

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials from Geary County Emergency Services say around 700 feeder pigs were killed after a barn caught fire in Eastern Geary County Saturday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to Humboldt Creek Road around 10:15 p.m. The Fort Riley Fire Department, Riley County Fire Department, and Grandview Plaza Fire Department helped battle the flames until 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say all the pigs inside the barn died. However, firefighters were able to save another 700 pigs in a nearby barn, along with two propane tanks.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal is launching an investigation alongside the Geary County Fire Investigator.

The building was owned by Phillip Goodyear.

