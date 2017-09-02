Trump to decide fate of ‘dreamers’

(NBC News) – President Trump will announce on Tuesday his decision on the fate of hundreds of thousands of “dreamers,” people brought to the United States illegally when they were children.

They’re currently protected under the DACA program, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

When asked about DACA Friday, Mr. Trump said “We love Dreamers. We love everybody.”

He faces a deadline to dismantle the program by September 5th, or attorneys general from ten states say they will sue the administration.

Critics of DACA say the president doesn’t have the legal authority to set immigration policy, and President Barack Obama overreached when he created the program.

Business leaders have signed a petition asking the president to protect the nearly 800,000 registered “dreamers.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says “These young people represent the future of our country and our economy.”