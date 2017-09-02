Rollover accident leaves one dead in southwest Kansas

Published:

STANTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead following a rollover accident Friday night in southwest Kansas.

According to the crash report, it happened around 7:30 p.m. just south of Johnson City. That’s about 75 miles west and south of Garden City.

The report says Louis Carlos Garcia Verialla, 45, was traveling east when his vehicle went into a ditch.

Authorities say the man over-corrected, sending the vehicle into a side skid and into another ditch.

It was there that the car rolled at least twice.

Garcia Verialla was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was from Garden City.

The report says he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.  The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

