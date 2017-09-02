Reno County steps up for Harvey victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Local organizations and community leaders throughout the state of Kansas are still organizing to get help out to Houston. The latest effort is out of Reno County where volunteers loaded three palates of bottled water into a truck, for Harvey victims.

“We had a surplus of water from the fires earlier this year,” said organizer, Matthew Leiker.

The devastation of those fires left some Reno County residents without homes.

“There was an overwhelming amount of support from the community and that left us with a lot of supplies that they have just been waiting to give to someone in need,” said Leiker.

The Reno County community made the call and Mid Poiint America worked in conjunction with their Sheriff department to make it happen.

“There are a few different elements here,” said Leiker. “We are working as a representative of the Sheriff department but Senator Jerry Moran and WSU’s Veteran Association is also involved.”

WSU’s Veteran Association is the centralized drop off location for Harvey victim supplies. This group has organized their efforts with FEMA and will have a specific drop off location for all the supplies collected.

We didn’t want to hesitate,” said Leiker. “We wanted to make sure we worked as quickly as possible.”