Reno County steps up for Harvey victims

By Published:
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, Rhonda Worthington talks on her cellphone with a 911 dispatcher as she gets out of her car after her vehicle become stalled in rising floodwaters from Harvey in Houston. Cellphone networks are largely functional in the Texas and Louisiana regions hit by Harvey, as cellphone companies brought in supplemental equipment and backup power and turned to drones to diagnose problems. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Local organizations and community leaders throughout the state of Kansas are still organizing to get help out to Houston. The latest effort is out of Reno County where volunteers loaded three palates of bottled water into a truck, for Harvey victims.

“We had a surplus of water from the fires earlier this year,” said organizer, Matthew Leiker.

The devastation of those fires left some Reno County residents without homes.

“There was an overwhelming amount of support from the community and that left us with a lot of supplies that they have just been waiting to give to someone in need,” said Leiker.

The Reno County community made the call and Mid Poiint America worked in conjunction with their Sheriff department to make it happen.

“There are a few different elements here,” said Leiker. “We are working as a representative of the Sheriff department but Senator Jerry Moran and WSU’s Veteran Association is also involved.”

WSU’s Veteran Association is the centralized drop off location for Harvey victim supplies. This group has organized their efforts with FEMA and will have a specific drop off location for all the supplies collected.

We didn’t want to hesitate,” said Leiker. “We wanted to make sure we worked as quickly as possible.”

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s