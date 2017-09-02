Juvenile leads KHP troopers on chase, hits pole in Valley Center

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A juvenile led Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Harvey and Sedgwick counties Saturday morning.

According to Trooper Chad Crittenden with the KHP, the chase started around 10:30 a.m. in McLains, Kansas after a KHP trooper tried to make a traffic stop for a speeding and tag violation.

The male suspect, who was driving a Dodge Challenger, did not stop and a chase began. The pursuit went onto the interstate, then onto Broadway in Sedgwick County. Troopers then placed speed sticks at 85th Street.

The suspect continued into Valley Center, where officers lost sight of the vehicle. Several mailboxes were hit by the suspect and he crashed into a pole in the 100 block of Stoneridge in Valley Center.

Valley Center police found the suspect trying to catch a ride with Uber. He was arrested and is being taken back to Harvey County.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s