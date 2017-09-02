Juvenile leads KHP troopers on chase, hits pole in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A juvenile led Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Harvey and Sedgwick counties Saturday morning.

According to Trooper Chad Crittenden with the KHP, the chase started around 10:30 a.m. in McLains, Kansas after a KHP trooper tried to make a traffic stop for a speeding and tag violation.

The male suspect, who was driving a Dodge Challenger, did not stop and a chase began. The pursuit went onto the interstate, then onto Broadway in Sedgwick County. Troopers then placed speed sticks at 85th Street.

The suspect continued into Valley Center, where officers lost sight of the vehicle. Several mailboxes were hit by the suspect and he crashed into a pole in the 100 block of Stoneridge in Valley Center.

Valley Center police found the suspect trying to catch a ride with Uber. He was arrested and is being taken back to Harvey County.

