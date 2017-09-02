Fill the Boot fundraiser tradition happening in Sedgwick Co. this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You may have already seen some firefighters standing in front of grocery stores and gas stations with a boot full of cash this weekend.

It’s the MDA Fill the Boot fundraiser and it’s part of a yearly tradition of collecting money for a good cause — the Muscular Dystrophy Association. This year, Sedgwick County Fire District 1 will be at several locations in the area raising money and hoping to reach a $22,000 goal.

Firefighters will continue fundraising through the Labor Day weekend. Some of the first responders said it’s a tradition that goes back so far, they don’t even know when it began.

“I’m not sure how it started or how the fire department became involved in it,” said Sedgwick County Fire Department Captain Don Boone. “I know that all the guys I talked to — as far as firemen — were happy to come out to do it every year.”

Fill the Boot has been a tradition for over 60 years across America. The tradition will continue in Wichita through the weekend during the following times, at the following locations.

Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to dark and Monday from 8:00 a.m. to noon

Park City – Leekers, Quik Trip

– Leekers, Quik Trip New Market Square – Walmart, Dillons

– Walmart, Dillons Haysville – Cash Saver, Kwik Shop

– Cash Saver, Kwik Shop Goddard – Kwik Shop, Walmart

– Kwik Shop, Walmart Derby – Lowe’s, Kwik Shop

– Lowe’s, Kwik Shop 63rd & Rock – Quik Trip

– Quik Trip 37th & Woodlawn – Dillons

– Dillons Kellogg & Greenwich – Walmart, Lowe’s

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.