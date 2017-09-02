Father of drowning victim gives powerful message for families

Shelby Cramb (Courtesy Andy Cramb)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The father of the 11-year-old girl who drowned in northwest Wichita last weekend has a powerful message for families headed out this holiday weekend.

The body of Shelby Cramb was found in a lake last Sunday near the 3200 block of N Ridge Port. Police said about 100 kids were at a church party for middle schoolers when the drowning happened.

Shelby Cramb’s father, Andy, said he wanted to give a public warning.

“If you’re around water, you have to provide life jackets for people and use them,” said Andy Cramb in a statement to KSN News. “If someone goes under in murky water, the odds of finding them are extremely low.”

Andy also wants people to know his daughter was an experienced swimmer and she will be missed for her smile and  her love of the outdoors and nature.

