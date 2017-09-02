Augusta official placed on administrative leave

Tyler Brewer (Photo courtesy Augusta Department of Public Safety)

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The police chief and director of public safety for the city of Augusta has been put on administrative leave.

KSN spoke with Tyler Brewer Saturday, who confirmed he has been placed on leave. Brewer said he is not performing his duties and no other details were given regarding the reason for his leave.

KSN reached out to the mayor of Augusta, Matt Childers, and have yet to get a response.

This story is still developing and we will provide more details as they become available.

