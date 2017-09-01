Wichita pet advocacy groups send supplies to TX, will bring back rescue animals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Truckloads of pet supplies were heading south to Houston Friday morning from the Wichita area.

Four pet advocacy groups loaded vans, trailers and trucks with supplies to take to shelters in and around Houston. The groups will be bringing back 60 to 70 animals that will go to foster homes in Kansas, Colorado and Oklahoma.

Organizers said they’ll be making this trip more than once.

“You know it’s not just going to be done in one week and it’s good,” said Randi Carter, Beauties and Beasts. “We’re talking about thousands of animals that are going to have no homes. I know a lot of animals will get reclaimed, but there are still going to be a lot that won’t get reclaimed that will need our help.”

The groups will come back on Sunday.

Donations of pet food can be dropped off at Scholfield Honda on East Kellogg.

