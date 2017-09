WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is on the scene of a large gas leak in Wichita.

The leak is in the 2400 block of N Lorraine Ave in northeast Wichita. According to authorities, HazMat crews arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m.

More details will be released as they become available.

GAS LEAK OUTSIDE | Area 2400 N Lorraine Ave | Large gas leak in the area | HazMat Station 10 on scene, BAT1 I/C | 24th/Lorraine closed | — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) September 1, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.