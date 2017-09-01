Rescue group bringing back animals from Houston

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal rescue groups in Kansas are stepping up to help out in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers from Beauties and Beasts, Chasing Tails and Heartstrings Animal Advocates left early this morning to Houston.

A group of 10 volunteers drove trucks, vans and trailers full of pet supplies.

Randi Carter, with Beauties and Beasts, said shelters in Houston reached out to her and she knew she needed to answer their call for help.

“What else are you supposed to do,” she said. “This is in our backyard, so we have to get down there. We have to give them what they need.”

When the group arrives in Houston, they’ll be stopping at different animal shelters — where they will drop off pet supplies, water bottles and cleaning supplies.

The group will also pick up around 60-70 animal. These animals will go to foster homes all around Kansas, even Colorado and Oklahoma.

The group is still looking for foster homes, and Carter said she hopes Kansans continue to step up.

“You know it’s not just going to be done in one week and it’s good,” she said. “We’re talking about thousands of animals that are going to have no homes. I know a lot of animals will get reclaimed, but there are still going to be a lot that won’t get reclaimed that will need our help.”

Donations are still being accepted and can be dropped off at Scholfield Honda at 7017 E. Kellogg Drive.

This is only the first trip for the volunteers. They come back Sunday night, but they plan to go back to Texas in just a few weeks.