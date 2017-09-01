Police make numerous arrests in prostitution stings

Related Coverage Police working to combat crime along Broadway corridor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have made 19 arrests for prostitution in the last two weeks.

The latest happened Thursday afternoon and evening along the Broadway corridor. Nine arrests were made.

“That is a lot. That shows us there is a demand for that kind of illegal activity,” said Capt. Doug Nolte, Wichita Police Department. “Back on the 24th, we did another sting where we propositioned women and arrested 10 women.”

Police said they have been working to combat crime along the Broadway corridor. The corridor runs from 21st Street North to Pawnee and from Water to St. Francis streets.

Officers said they are trying to lessen the impact on those neighborhoods.

“We will be out there looking for people selling and buying sex,” added Capt. Nolte. “Don’t come down there looking to do that sort of activity. Neighborhoods down there are negatively impacted by that. ”

