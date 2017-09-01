Mystery continues after removal of object off beach

The Associated Press Published:
In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 photo, Peter Brockmann, left, president of the East Beach Association, gets help assembling pieces of a mystery object that was removed from the surf on East Beach in Westerly, R.I. The circular metal object was discovered off shore at the beach last month near singer Taylor Swift's oceanfront mansion, and it's much bigger than originally thought before it was excavated. (Harold Hanka/The Sun via AP)

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Questions are still swirling after a mysterious object was removed from the waters off a Rhode Island beach.

The circular metal object was taken out of the waters off East Beach in Westerly by an excavator Thursday, and it’s much bigger than originally thought.

Peter Brockmann, president of the East Beach Association, tells The Westerly Sun (http://bit.ly/2epxvti ) he hopes someone who sees a media report about the object knows what it is.

Before it was removed, the best guess was it is what is called an acoustic Doppler profiler to monitor currents. That device is about 4.5 feet (1.37 meters) long. But the object removed Thursday is about twice that size.

The object was discovered last month at the beach near singer Taylor Swift’s oceanfront mansion.

